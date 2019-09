Sebastian Vettel finally celebrated an F1 win in 2019 with victory over Charles Leclerc at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit produced questionable strategy calls, disgruntled team-mates, plus sparks, fireworks and DJ set by FatBoy Slim.

Take a look at some of the best images from across the weekend, and read Andrew Benson's full race report here.

Max Verstappen produced a firework-like display of sparks from his Red Bull in an effort to claim a spot on the front row of the grid

Lando Norris may have called himself "an idiot" after a messy turn in Q3 on Saturday but the McLaren driver made up for any mistakes with a seventh-placed finish on race day

Charles Leclerc's race unravelled after a pit stop allowed team-mate Vettel to make the undercut and take the lead. "The strategy was fixed at the beginning and I stuck to the plan," was the Monegasque's diplomatic answer

Take that: It's been a long time since four-time world champion Vettel took the winning champagne full in the face

Marina Bay is one of the most physically demanding circuits on the calendar due its tight and twisty design

Funk Soul Brother: Fatboy Slim was one of several acts to take to the stage over the course of the weekend in Singapore

Daniel Ricciardo's day didn't start well after he was excluded from the qualifying results for exceeding the MGU-K power limit. After a sterling effort to cut through the field from the back of the grid, the Renault man (left) ended the day in 14th place

"It was a bit sweaty." Vettel's first victory since the Belgium GP in 2018 was a hot one in the extreme heat at the Marina Bay circuit