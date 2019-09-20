Singapore GP: How close is Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to an F1 ban?

The Singapore Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website at 13:10 BST

It hasn't been a good season for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Actually, make that two seasons.

In 2018 he had the fastest car but too many errors helped Lewis Hamilton win his fifth world title.

And the errors have continued into this year - in fact, they've got worse.

Last season, he was given penalty points on his super licence - which a driver needs to race in F1 - at the United States Grand Prix.

The German has been racking them up ever since and his tally now stands at nine. If a driver hits 12 penalty points over a 12-month period, they automatically trigger a one-race ban.

This isn't football, where taking a ban is as regular an occurrence as a mis-timed sliding tackle. In fact, F1 race bans have been handed out only twice in the past 25 years.

So it's little wonder Vettel is under such scrutiny - after all, this is a four-time world champion with 12 years' experience under his belt. This is not what we have come to expect from him - particularly during those incredible years of dominance with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

But here we are, and if Vettel acquires three more points over the next three races - or five points between now and June 2020 as two of his current points will expire on 19 October this year - he will incur a ban.

So he has a quite few races to keep his nose clean.

Here's the rap sheet so far...

In 2018 Vettel was given points in Austin - in practice

Into 2019, and we all remember the German's reaction to being given a time penalty during the race which Hamilton subsequently won. Vettel made a mistake, left the track and rejoined in a way which blocked Hamilton, leading to furious protests by Vettel, and the bizarre re-ordering of finishing position signs under the podium. Awkward

Steaming in: At Silverstone Vettel careered straight into Max Verstappen. It's not the first time two of the sport's more hot-headed characters have come together - 100% the more experienced man's fault, though

At Monza, in front of Ferrari's tifosi, he spun his Ferrari at the Ascari chicane. Like anyone who does something silly in public, such as tripping on a manhole cover, we all want to get moving again quickly. But this is F1 - you kind of have to wait for some very fast cars to go by first. Except Vettel didn't want to, punting Lance Stroll's Racing Point off the circuit "like an idiot", to quote the Canadian

History lesson

Those aforementioned race bans in the past 25 years?

Michael Schumacher - 1994

In 1994 Michael Schumacher ignored a black flag given to him for overtaking Damon Hill on the formation lap at the British Grand Prix. A two-race ban was eventually issued - and he still won the title

Romain Grosjean - 2012