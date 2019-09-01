Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc dedicates first F1 win to Anthonie Hubert

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finally took his maiden Formula 1 victory after holding off Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes to win the Belgian Grand Prix.

Leclerc dedicated the win to Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert, who died aged 22 in a crash on Saturday.

"This one is for Anthoine," he said over team radio after crossing the line. "Feels good, but difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this."

Leclerc, 21, had raced against Hubert as he rose through the ranks to F1.