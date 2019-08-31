Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Sebastian Vettel

Charles Leclerc set a scintillating lap to beat Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel to pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old, still seeking a first career win, was a massive 0.748 seconds clear of his four-time world champion team-mate.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was second quickest after the first runs but was pipped by Vettel on their last laps after the world champion failed to improve.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was fourth ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton crashed in final practice, leaving Mercedes mechanics without a lunchbreak

The traffic in Belgium is terrible

Vettel grumbled about "traffic", saying: "What a mess, what a mess, what a mess," on the radio before swearing.

But in truth Leclerc was in a world of his own - Vettel had actually been 0.1secs quicker than his team-mate in the first sector of their final laps and Leclerc out-paced him by 0.4secs in the second sector and 0.2secs in the third.

And Vettel did not appear to have any more trouble with traffic than the other Ferrari.

All the top drivers were tripping over each other on their warm-up laps trying to ensure they got a slipstream, so powerful with these ultra-high-downforce, wide Formula 1 cars with their wide rear wings.

Hamilton, whose team had a race against time to rebuild his car after a crash in final practice, lost out on a place on the front row to Vettel by just 0.015secs.

He said he was happy to have done so well after his earlier problems.

Hamilton said: "Ferrari have done a great job today; Charles did an exceptional job and I hope we can bring the fight to them tomorrow."

A good job by Albon

Alexander Albon did a strong job on his first outing for Red Bull following his promotion from Toro Rosso.

He did not attempt to get out of second qualifying because a penalty for using too many engine parts meant he was always going to start from the back of the grid.

But on the only lap he started in the second session before aborting it, he was only 0.3secs slower than Verstappen through the middle sector of the lap which features most of the corners.

That is a good start for the Anglo-Thai, especially because qualifying was the first time he had run the car on low fuel after focusing on race set-up throughout practice.

"It's felt very different since P1 and it has felt more and more normal," Albon said. "That was the first time on low fuel, there was a lot of downforce and I was enjoying that. the target was to get in the points and we have spent pretty much the whole weekend focusing on race runs."

And Pierre Gasly, who was demoted from Red Bull and has taken Albon's seat at junior team Toro Rosso for the remainder of the year, out-qualified team-mate Daniil Kvyat, despite only the Russian benefiting from an upgraded new Honda engine.

"A lot of things to discover and to reset my references from before," Gasly said. "I am still learning a lot about the things I can do in this car. I don't think we maximised the car in qualifying but considering we had the old engine compared to Dany, I think we did a decent job."

