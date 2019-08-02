Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull top wet practice

Third practice and qualifying are live on the BBC Sport website from 11:00 BST

Red Bull's Pierre Gasly was fastest in an inconclusive, rain-affected second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman headed team-mate Max Verstappen by 0.055 seconds and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes by 0.141secs.

The times were set in a brief dry period early on but all three drivers were on different types of tyre.

Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon crashed on his first lap, in spitting rain, after putting a wheel on the grass at the final corner.

Earlier in the day, Hamilton had been fastest in the first session, which was mostly dry.

More rain is expected over night and there are showers forecast for qualifying day on Saturday.

Albon slid into the wall and crashed early on in the session

In the morning session, Hamilton headed Verstappen by 0.165secs, with Vettel just 0.001secs behind the Red Bull.

The wet weather was bad news for Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who managed only one in-and-out lap in the first session before having to stop to have an engine change because of a misfire.

Bottas ended the second session fourth quickest, 0.189secs slower than Hamilton but running the 'medium' tyre while the Briton was on the slower 'hard'.

Gasly's session-topping time was set on the fastest 'soft' tyre, while Verstappen was on the medium.

There is normally around 0.5secs or so between each tyre compound.

Behind Bottas, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was fifth fastest on the soft tyre, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, also on the soft, and then Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the medium tyre.

Showers fell for second practice but early weather forecasts predict Sunday's race will be blue skies and sunny