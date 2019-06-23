French GP: The best images from France

Check out five of the best pictures from the French Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton won his sixth race of the season. Dominated it, in fact.

You can read Andrew Benson's full report here.

Man on jet pack flies over Paul Ricard ahead of race to delivery trophy
Rocket man flies over the Paul Ricard circuit before the race to deliver the controversial gorilla trophy - that's about as intriguing as the French GP action got
The French fans got well a truly into the spirit of things during third practice by waving flags
The French fans got well a truly into the spirit of things during final practice by waving flags
Lewis Hamilton scoots past the grid kids ahead of race
Lewis Hamilton probably would have won on his scooter
Pierre Gasly with a very patriotic helmet as he races in his home country
Pierre Gasly with a very patriotic helmet as he races in his home country
Lewis Hamilton admiring the French Grand Prix trophy
Lewis Hamilton admiring the French Grand Prix trophy - the jury's still out

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you