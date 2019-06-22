Lewis Hamilton on French Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to pole position at the French Grand Prix.

The world champion was 0.286 seconds quicker than the Finn, whose title challenge is in danger of fizzling out before half way through the season.

Bottas heads into the race 29 points behind Hamilton and needs to beat him to get his challenge back on track.

Behind them, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third while team-mate Sebastian Vettel could manage only seventh.

More to follow

In a BBC Sport poll 82% of users said Vettel's penalty should not be overturned

Romain Grosjean wasn't happy with the Haas: "I can't have a car that's good over the first five corners and I get there and I'm sideways."