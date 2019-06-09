Canadian GP: The best images from Montreal

Check out five of the best pictures from the Canadian Grand Prix where Sebastian Vettel lost victory to Lewis Hamilton after being penalised for dangerous driving against his rival.

You can read Andrew Benson's full report here.

Sebastian Vettel watches Lewis Hamilton celebrate on the podium after the German was given a five-second penalty

McLaren rookie Lando Norris was the day's first retirement on lap nine as the young Briton had damage to his rear right tyre

Daniel Ricciardo gets focused before taking his fourth-place position on the starting grid. The Australian out-qualified Red Bull's Pierre Gasly by 0.008 seconds for his new team Renault

The start of the race went to plan for Ferrari as Vettel edged away from Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc at lights out

"It's not the way I wanted to win but this is racing." After victory in Montreal Hamilton now has a 30-point lead over Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship

Kevin Magnussen saw his qualifying session halted after his Haas ended up in the 'wall of champions' during Q2. Team principal Guenther Steiner had stern words for Magnussen over team radio when the Dane complained about the car mid-race: "The guys have stayed up all night to fix the car. Enough is enough."

Thousands of fans watch on from the grandstand at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Vettel decided to do a bit of housekeeping with the result boards, moving the number two sign to rival Hamilton's car instead