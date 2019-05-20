Formula 1: Jamie Chadwick joins Williams F1 team as a development driver

Jamie Chadwick won the first race in the W Series at Hockenheim, Germany in April and has a six-point lead in the championship after two races

Jamie Chadwick, one of Britain's leading female racing drivers, has joined the Williams Formula 1 team as a development driver.

It is the same role that ex-racing driver Susie Wolff had for Williams from 2012-15, before her retirement.

Chadwick, 21, is the only woman to win a British Formula 3 race and is driving in the new, all-female W Series this year - in which she won the first race.

Chadwick will attend three grands prix for Williams this year in her new role.

The first will be the British Grand Prix in July. She will also, Williams say, "be fully immersed into the team both trackside and in the factory at Grove, alongside a busy simulator programme" as well as be involved in marketing activities.

"Promoting women in motorsport is extremely important and having a female role model as part of our driver academy will hopefully inspire young girls to take up racing at a young age," said Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams.

"We hope to show that motorsport is inclusive and exciting, be that as a driver or on the engineering side. Jamie is a great talent and I look forward to working with her."

Chadwick, who also won the 2015 British GT4 title and the MRF Winter Series in India in 2018-19, said it was an "honour" to be joining Williams.

"The time in the simulator is a fantastic opportunity to aid with my development," she said.

"I look forward to spending time in the factory at Grove, immersing myself within the team and assisting wherever I can. Being a part of the driver academy is an amazing platform and I'm excited to get started."