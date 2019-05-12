Spanish Grand Prix: Best five images from Barcelona 12 May From the section Formula 1 Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/48240774 Read more about sharing. Check out five of the best pictures from the Spanish Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton beat his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas for his fourth victory in Barcelona.You can read Andrew Benson's full report here. Picture perfect: Another stellar day for Mercedes as Hamilton led a fifth one-two podium position finish in 2019 Clean up on first corner: Marshals scramble to clean the track after the crash of McLaren's Lando Norris and Racing Point's Lance Stroll Hamilton, Bottas and Vettel raced side-by-side into the first corner before the Briton prevailed and took the advantage through to the chequered flag Max Verstappen's podium finish brought joy to the fans at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but will there be a race to attend in 2020? Can we have a go in your car, Pierre? Footballers Neymar (right) and Dani Alves (left) were trackside in Barcelona Find out more Formula 1 Read more on Formula 1