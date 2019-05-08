Formula 1: Briton Callum Ilott to make test debut in Barcelona
British driver Callum Ilott will make his Formula 1 test debut in Barcelona next week.
The 20-year-old from Cambridge will drive for Alfa Romeo on Tuesday.
Ilott, who is currently competing in Formula 2 which acts as F1's feeder championship, joined Ferrari as a junior driver in 2017.
Three Britons are racing in F1 this season - McLaren's Lando Norris, George Russell at Williams and Mercedes' five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Ilott follows in the footsteps of Mick Schumacher who is also a member of Ferrari's young driver programme. Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael, tested for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in Bahrain earlier this year.
Last year, Ilott finished third in GP3 - a series previously won by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and fellow Briton Russell - before taking the step up to F2 this season.