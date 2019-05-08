Formula 1: Briton Callum Ilott to make test debut in Barcelona

Callum Ilott driving in Formula 2
Callum Ilott will become the fourth Briton to drive in Formula 1 this season

British driver Callum Ilott will make his Formula 1 test debut in Barcelona next week.

The 20-year-old from Cambridge will drive for Alfa Romeo on Tuesday.

Ilott, who is currently competing in Formula 2 which acts as F1's feeder championship, joined Ferrari as a junior driver in 2017.

Three Britons are racing in F1 this season - McLaren's Lando Norris, George Russell at Williams and Mercedes' five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Ilott follows in the footsteps of Mick Schumacher who is also a member of Ferrari's young driver programme. Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael, tested for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in Bahrain earlier this year.

Last year, Ilott finished third in GP3 - a series previously won by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and fellow Briton Russell - before taking the step up to F2 this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you