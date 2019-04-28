Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Best seven images from Baku

From the section

Check out seven of the best pictures from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton in Baku.

The victory champagne fizzed a bit too much for Valtteri Bottas as the Finn celebrated his eighth win in Formula 1 with third-placed Sebastian Vettel

After the manhole cover disaster for Williams during Friday practice, British rookie George Russell finished the race in 15th place thanks to a brand new chassis. "We are still pushing and hopefully Barcelona will be more positive," said Russell

Let's dance: In a break from formal proceedings, the race marshals in Baku put on a show with an energetic dance routine before the grand prix started. Lewis Hamilton (complete with new hand tattoo), was impressed

Charles Leclerc walks away devastated after crashing his Ferrari at Turn Eight during Saturday's qualifying session

"Hello...can I come in?!" Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is snapped peeping through a window in the paddock

Red Bull's Pierre Gasly in full bloom