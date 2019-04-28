Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Best seven images from Baku

Check out seven of the best pictures from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton in Baku.

You can read Andrew Benson's full report here.

Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel spray champagne the podium
The victory champagne fizzed a bit too much for Valtteri Bottas as the Finn celebrated his eighth win in Formula 1 with third-placed Sebastian Vettel
George Russell drives past fans in Baku
After the manhole cover disaster for Williams during Friday practice, British rookie George Russell finished the race in 15th place thanks to a brand new chassis. "We are still pushing and hopefully Barcelona will be more positive," said Russell
Lewis Hamilton walks through the dancing marshals in Azerbaijan
Let's dance: In a break from formal proceedings, the race marshals in Baku put on a show with an energetic dance routine before the grand prix started. Lewis Hamilton (complete with new hand tattoo), was impressed
Charles Leclerc walks away from Turn Eight after crashing his Ferrari during qualifying on Saturday
Charles Leclerc walks away devastated after crashing his Ferrari at Turn Eight during Saturday's qualifying session
Bernie Ecclestone looks through a window in Baku
"Hello...can I come in?!" Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is snapped peeping through a window in the paddock
Pierre Galsy
Red Bull's Pierre Gasly in full bloom
Fans watch the Azerbaijan GP
Mixing the old and the new of Baku city, fans in the grandstands get to watch the race unfold against a stunning backdrop

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you