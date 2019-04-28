Bottas beats Hamilton to win in Baku

Mercedes set an all-time record of four consecutive one-twos at the start of a season as Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to win the Azerbaijan GP.

For the fourth race in a row, Ferrari were unable to challenge Mercedes, with Sebastian Vettel finishing third and team-mate Charles Leclerc fifth.

Leclerc's consolation on a weekend that he had looked like dominating until crashing in qualifying was a point for fastest lap.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took fourth.