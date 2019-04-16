Formula 1 interested in adding second race in China

Fans at the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, which was won by Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 is seeking to establish a second race in China to grow the sport in one of its most important markets.

Sean Bratches, the sport's commerical boss, said he favoured a street race and was meeting delegates from six potential host cities this week.

"We would be highly interested in a street race," he said.

"It would be a nice juxtaposition to the purpose-built facility we have [in Shanghai]. Our intent is to bring our show to the people."

Beijing is known to be one of the cities under consideration for the race.

If F1 is successful, it would be the second new race to be established in Asia since the US group Liberty Media took control.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi is making its debut on the calendar with a street track in 2020.

F1 is also keen to establish a second race in the United States to go along with the popular and successful grand prix in Austin, Texas.

They have been in talks with Miami, but that project has stalled. Las Vegas is another city under consideration.

Meanwhile, plans to hold a race in the Danish capital Copenhagen are understood to have collapsed.