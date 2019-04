From the section

Lewis Hamilton took a comfortable win at the Chinese Grand Prix to lead the championship for the first time in 2019.

The Mercedes driver passed pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas at the start of the 1,000th F1 race.

Sebastian Vettel was third, after Ferrari ordered team-mate Charles Leclerc to let him by in the opening laps.

The decision led to Leclerc losing fourth place to Max Verstappen.