1,000 Formula 1 races: How many facts can you remember?
A landmark moment is reached in Formula 1 this weekend as China hosts the 1,000th grand prix.
There have been a plethora of highs and lows since the first official race of the World Championship in 1950.
From sensational wins at Silverstone and agonising defeats in Brazil to wet-weather madness at Spa - F1 has seen it all.
Below are 20 teasers from across the decades for you to find the answers to.
We have given you seven minutes to give it a try.
In the words of commentating icon Murray Walker: "Go...Go...Go!"
How many F1 facts will you get right?
|Hint
|Answers