Mick Schumacher to make Formula 1 test debut for Ferrari in April

Mick Schumacher will drive for Prema in his first Formula 2 season

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, will make his Formula 1 test debut for Ferrari on 2 April.

The 20-year-old German, who signed up to the Ferrari driver academy over the winter, will drive for Ferrari in Bahrain on one day and the affiliated Alfa Romeo team the next.

Ferrari would not immediately confirm the test but BBC Sport has verified it independently.

Schumacher will make his Formula 2 series debut this weekend in Bahrain.

Michael Schumacher won five of his record-breaking tally of world titles for Ferrari, and the vast majority of his all-time record 91 Grand Prix victories.

The 50-year-old, who retired from F1 for a second time at the end of 2012, has not been seen in public since suffering severe brain injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

His family has declined to reveal details of his condition, saying they believe he would prefer it to remain confidential.