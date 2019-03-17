Five of the best images from the Australian Grand Prix 17 Mar From the section Formula 1 Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/47603928 Read more about sharing. Check out five of the best pictures from the Australian Grand Prix where Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas roared to victory ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.You can read Andrew Benson's full report from the opening race of the season here. Dirt and sparks fly as Renault's Daniel Ricciardo crashes out early at Melbourne Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel race cheek by jowl on the second turn of the race Gravel and grass fill the air as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc runs wide Ferrari's mechanics send Vettel on his way on a disappointing opening day for the team Valtteri Bottas celebrates after roaring to his fourth career Grand Prix win