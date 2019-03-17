Five of the best images from the Australian Grand Prix

Check out five of the best pictures from the Australian Grand Prix where Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas roared to victory ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

You can read Andrew Benson's full report from the opening race of the season here.

Daniel Ricciardo
Dirt and sparks fly as Renault's Daniel Ricciardo crashes out early at Melbourne
Max Verstappen
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel race cheek by jowl on the second turn of the race
Charles Leclerc
Gravel and grass fill the air as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc runs wide
Ferrari
Ferrari's mechanics send Vettel on his way on a disappointing opening day for the team
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas celebrates after roaring to his fourth career Grand Prix win

