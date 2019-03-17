Five of the best images from the Australian Grand Prix

Check out five of the best pictures from the Australian Grand Prix where Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas roared to victory ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Dirt and sparks fly as Renault's Daniel Ricciardo crashes out early at Melbourne

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel race cheek by jowl on the second turn of the race

Gravel and grass fill the air as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc runs wide

Ferrari's mechanics send Vettel on his way on a disappointing opening day for the team