Valtteri Bottas wins Australian GP after Lewis Hamilton overtake

Valtteri Bottas dominated the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes laid down the gauntlet to their rivals in imposing fashion.

The Finn took the lead at the start from team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who made a slow start from pole position, and totally controlled the race thereafter.

Hamilton was left far behind, and had to concentrate on holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen for second place.

Verstappen passed Sebastian Vettel for third on a sobering day for Ferrari.

"Why are we so slow?" Vettel asked his team at two-thirds distance. "We don't know at the moment," came the reply. It was an exchange that summed up Ferrari's entire weekend.

Home hero Daniel Ricciardo had a terrible start, his front wing disintegrating as his gets pushed out onto the grass

Carlos Sainz's engine blew early on - the McLaren driver being sprayed with fire extinguisher by marshals as he got out of the car

