Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes man braced for 'toughest battle yet'

Hamilton won his fifth world championship in 2018

Lewis Hamilton says he is braced for his "toughest battle yet" this season after conceding Ferrari have had the best car in pre-season testing.

The five-time world champion said he believed his Mercedes team's deficit to Ferrari was "potentially half a second, something like that".

"Last year there were many occasions we as a team were behind on performance and had to achieve," he added.

"We were not behind anywhere near as much (as this) last year."

Ferrari have proved consistently quick during two weeks of testing in Spain and their car has proved easy to drive and fast in all conditions.

The Mercedes, by contrast, has proved difficult to balance and prone to tyre problems.

Hamilton, who was helped on his way to the title last year by a series of mistakes by Ferrari and their lead driver Sebastian Vettel, said: "Last year they arrived with a car working well but they have done even better this year.

"It's OK. We don't mind the challenge, it just means we have to work harder. I'm not worried or disappointed or anything. We have a hill to climb but we know how to do it."

With one afternoon remaining of eight days of pre-season testing at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Vettel and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc have set the two fastest times of pre-season testing.

Vettel's best time, set on Friday, is just 0.01secs quicker than the fastest set by the Monegasque the day before.

The quickest Mercedes time so far has been set by Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas, 0.33secs slower than Vettel.

The new season starts in Melbourne, Australia, on 14-16 March.

There will be a full analysis of pre-season testing published later on Friday