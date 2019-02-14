Lando Norris: McLaren driver says he won't be seduced by glamour of F1

McLaren launched their new MCL34 car - complete with a fresh racing suit, modelled by Lando Norris

Lando Norris says there is no chance of him being seduced into a party lifestyle by Formula 1's glamour.

The new McLaren driver, who makes his debut this year, prefers computer-game 'sim' racing to going out, he says.

"I don't do that [go out partying] now. I enjoy driving on the sim, doing stuff like that, staying at home," he said.

"I don't like drinking, basically. At all. I find much more of a negative effect of a hangover than [pleasure] getting drunk," the 19-year-old added.

"I don't like it. I've not done it for a while and I don't think I'll get to [that] point at all."

Norris moves into F1 with McLaren after finishing second in the Formula 2 feeder series last year and with a reputation as one of the brightest talents of his generation.

He has chosen to base himself in Guildford, Surrey, so he can be close to the McLaren factory in Woking and work with the team as much as possible.

Relaxing at home in the sim

"Sometimes I'll go out with some of my friends who live in London but I hope nothing comes of it," Norris said.

"People are still allowed to have a life and do things they like and enjoy doing. I don't think I'm trapped in any way with what I'm allowed to do and not allowed to do.

"I do things I love doing. Sometimes that is maybe going out to have a drink with friends, going out partying or whatever.

"But I enjoy sim racing more than going out to do that, so you probably won't see me in London getting hammered too much."

Norris will be one of three British drivers on the F1 grid this year, alongside fellow novice George Russell at Williams and five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes.

Norris, who was McLaren reserve driver last year and took part in seven free practice sessions, said he had not had any chance to talk to Hamilton about F1.

But he added that he had taken care to learn as much as possible from two-time champion Fernando Alonso when he raced for McLaren last year.

"I shook [Hamilton's] hand in the press conference in Abu Dhabi [last season] and that is as far as we've gone," Norris said.

"I've always looked up to him as a driver because of how amazing he is.

"He is one of the best of all time and to see someone like him and how he is… And I got to do that with Fernando, how he goes about race weekends, how he works, how he involves himself with the engineers.

"I knew Fernando on a much more personal level and I managed to learn a lot from that."

Norris said his target for 2019 - which McLaren describe as a "rebuilding year" after a poor season in 2018 - is to "progress and become a better driver" and to learn from team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Norris and fellow 2019 rookie George Russell (far left) look on as Lewis Hamilton and former McLaren driver Fernando Alonso chat

"I have spent a lot of time over the winter to try to prepare myself for this moment but there are some things you can't learn until you are on track and in that situation for yourself," Norris said.

He said he was "proud" to be F1's youngest-ever British driver but said he had to be realistic - because this is his first season - and to expect some disappointments along the way.

"There are going to be things I'm not going to be great at, times when I make mistakes, 100%," Norris said, "so it is allowing people to help me iron those out and make them as small as possible and the least amount possible.

"It is very different when you get to F1 knowing if I do make one small mistake, a lot more people are going to see it.

"There is more pressure in knowing you are under more scrutiny, having a lock-up on your qualifying lap or whatever, but it is going to happen. No driver is perfect.

"There are going to be times when I make those mistakes but it is knowing that is part of it.

"I am sure there are going to be times when I do things wrong that no-one's going to like and everyone's going to think I am terrible or rubbish or whatever.

"I know I am going to go through those periods, so it is just understanding that and knowing what I should look at and what I should do better."