Kimi Raikkonen puts first miles on new Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car

Alfa Romeo's new car will be officially unveiled on Monday

Kimi Raikkonen has put the first miles on the new Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car.

The 39-year-old Finn drove the car, from the team that used to be called Sauber, for 33 laps at Ferrari's Fiorano track in Italy.

The Alfa Romeo, which was in a temporary colour scheme, will be official unveiled on Monday at the start of pre-season testing at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Raikkonen has moved to Alfa Romeo from Ferrari this season.

His team-mate will be Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who drove for Sauber in two races in 2017.

Details of the car were hard to discern in the few pictures published but the Alfa Romeo looks to have a front-nose design similar to the 2018 and 2019 McLarens.

The car also has a novel front-wing design, unlike that seen on any other car so far.

This year, the front-wing rules have been changed to try to make the racing better. The aim of the rules is to reduce the amount of aerodynamic downforce lost by one car following another.

But the new front-wing design also produces less downforce than those used last year, and teams have spent the winter trying to reduce the losses in overall downforce created by the rules.