F1 gossip: Renault, Williams, Ricciardo, Hartley, McLaren, Blundell

Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg with the new 2019 car

Wednesday, 13 February

Renault admits it is in a race against time to get its 2019 Formula 1 car ready for the start of testing. (Autosport)

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams believes the increase in closer ties between Formula 1 teams contributed to their poor 2018. (Planet F1)

Daniel Ricciardo reckons he will "annoy" his new Renault Formula 1 team by giving the engineers and designers "plenty of work to do" with his feedback of the 2019 car. (Crash.net)

Former Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley has revealed a return to endurance racing was his preference once his Formula 1 contract was terminated at the end of last season. (Stuff.co.nz)

Several Formula 1 drivers may have to take part in pre-season testing without the use of a crash helmet that meets the FIA's 2019 safety standards. (Autosport)

Former Formula 1 driver Mark Blundell, 52, says he will drive in this season's British Touring Car Championship.(Autoexpress)

Claire Williams with Robert Kubica (second left), George Russell (second right) and Jonathan Kendrick from sponsors Rok at the launch of the new Williams F1 car

Tuesday, 12 February

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has warned that Williams' recovery will take a long time as they look to bounce back from the lows of 2018.(F1today.net)

The long-term futures of Formula 1 races at Silverstone, Monza, Hockenheim, Barcelona and Mexico City are all in doubt. (City AM)

McLaren's Lando Norris, 19, has upgraded his road car, swapping a Volkswagen Golf for a brand new McLaren sports car. (Daily Mail)

Daniil Kvyat deserves his second chance to impress in Formula 1, having been dropped by Toro Rosso in 2017, says team principal Franz Tost. (Race Fans)

Toro Rosso rookie Alexander Albon says he is braced for a "steep learning curve" in Formula 1 as he prepares to begin his career at the top level. (Motorsport Week)

Pierre Gasly has high targets in his debut season at Red Bull, calling it a "great opportunity" to race in the same team as Max Verstappen, who is "probably the most talented rider in the field". (GP Blog)

Haas' Romain Grosjean is keen to hit the ground running in 2019 in a bid to avoid another "rough patch" of form in F1. (Crash)

Honda has stressed that it will treat Red Bull and Toro Rosso equally in Formula 1 this season, in terms of resources and development. (Motorsport Week)

Monday, 11 February

Nico Rosberg won the Formula 1 world championship in 2016

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg says he is glad to not be racing any more and admits to being "scared" during his career. (ZDF, via F1i.com)

F1 is searching for a new broadcast partner in the Middle East and North Africa, after BeIN Sports decided against renewing its deal because of piracy problems. (Autosport)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks Liberty Media underestimated the task needed to deliver a better F1. (Motorsport)

McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran says they are yet to decide whether to use Fernando Alonso during pre-season testing. (F1i.com)

Pierre Gasly says he is "really close" to Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen and expects to have a good season together. (L'Equipe - in French)

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi says he is "lucky" to have 2007 world champion and ex-Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen as his team-mate. (Autosport)