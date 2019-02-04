Brendon Hartley: New Zealander joins Ferrari as a development driver for 2019

Brendon Hartley was crowned World Endurance champion in 2015 and 2017

Former Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley will join Ferrari as a development driver for the 2019 Formula 1 season.

The 29-year-old joins Pascal Wehrlein, Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon in working in the Ferrari simulator.

Hartley, from New Zealand, raced for Toro Rosso during the past two seasons, as well as winning at Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship in 2017.

He replaces Daniil Kvyat, who returns to Toro Rosso for 2019.

"Our team has taken on four undoubtedly talented drivers, who possess innate feeling, with a strong understanding of race cars and tracks," said Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal.

"These are exactly the qualities required in the skilful role of driving in a simulator, one of the vital pieces of equipment in Formula 1."