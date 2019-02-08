Formula 1 2019: Car launch & testing schedule

McLaren tweeted this teaser for their launch: "Some cars are red, Others are blue. On Valentine's Day, We'll reveal ours to you."

Formula 1 teams have started their build-up to the new season before the first race in Australia on 17 March.

In February fans can look forward to seeing new cars and fresh driver line-ups for 2019.

Pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona begins on 18 February before returning on 26 February.

There will be live BBC Sport text commentary on all eight days of the two tests.

2019 team car launches

Date Team Launch venue Further car launch dates will be added here when they are announced Launched Haas Online Monday, 11 February Toro Rosso Online Tuesday, 12 February Renault Enstone, UK Wednesday, 13 February Racing Point Toronto, Canada Wednesday, 13 February Mercedes Silverstone, UK Wednesday, 13 February Red Bull TBC Thursday, 14 February McLaren TBC Friday, 15 February Ferrari Maranello, Italy Monday, 18 February Alfa Romeo Racing Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona testing schedule

Circuit de Catalunya

Test one

Monday, 18 February - Thursday, 21 February

Test two

Tuesday, 26 February - Friday, 1 March

F1's new machines