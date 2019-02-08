Formula 1 2019: Car launch & testing schedule
Formula 1 teams have started their build-up to the new season before the first race in Australia on 17 March.
In February fans can look forward to seeing new cars and fresh driver line-ups for 2019.
Pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona begins on 18 February before returning on 26 February.
There will be live BBC Sport text commentary on all eight days of the two tests.
2019 team car launches
|Date
|Team
|Launch venue
|Further car launch dates will be added here when they are announced
|Launched
|Haas
|Online
|Monday, 11 February
|Toro Rosso
|Online
|Tuesday, 12 February
|Renault
|Enstone, UK
|Wednesday, 13 February
|Racing Point
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, 13 February
|Mercedes
|Silverstone, UK
|Wednesday, 13 February
|Red Bull
|TBC
|Thursday, 14 February
|McLaren
|TBC
|Friday, 15 February
|Ferrari
|Maranello, Italy
|Monday, 18 February
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona testing schedule
Circuit de Catalunya
Test one
Monday, 18 February - Thursday, 21 February
Test two
Tuesday, 26 February - Friday, 1 March