Mick Schumacher: Ferrari driver academy spot for son of seven-time champion Michael

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, has joined the Ferrari driver academy, sources close to the team say.

The 19-year-old is embarking on his first season in Formula 2, the final feeder category before Formula 1, with the leading Prema team in 2019.

As part of his deal, Mick Schumacher is to drive in two tests with Ferrari this season.

Michael Schumacher won five of his record seven world titles with Ferrari.

Michael Schumacher, who turned 50 earlier this month, has not been seen in public since suffering severe brain injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Ferrari would not officially confirm the deal with Mick Schumacher.

They said they were interested in him joining the academy and were talking to him about it, but there had been no developments since he had attended the post-season Formula 1 test with them in Abu Dhabi last November.

Mick Schumacher won the European Formula 3 title at the second attempt last year.

A number of drivers have progressed through the Ferrari academy into F1, including Charles Leclerc, who joins Sebastian Vettel at the team this season, and new Sauber signing Antonio Giovinazzi.

But a place in it is not a guarantee of a future in F1.

Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm has not responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, former Manor and Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein is to be a Ferrari development driver this year.

The German, whose position as a Mercedes young driver was ended last year, is to undertake work in Ferrari's simulator.

He is a replacement for Russian Dani Kvyat, who fulfilled the role last year but is returning to the grid with Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso this season.