Michael Schumacher: Family to celebrate on 50th birthday

Schumacher won the last of his seven F1 championships in 2004

The family of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher say they will celebrate "his victories, his records and his jubilation" as he turns 50 on Thursday.

The German suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

The former Ferrari driver is being treated at his home in Switzerland, but little is known about his recovery.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands," his family said.

"We are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn, who was Schumacher's team principal at Ferrari, said: "I am constantly in touch with [Schumacher's wife] Corinna and I totally agree with their decision.

"Michael has always been a very private person and that's been a guiding principle in his career, his life. His family always agreed with that choice."

On Thursday, Schumacher's family will release the Official Michael Schumacher App, which will be a "virtual museum" of the driver's achievements.

Schumacher's career in numbers