Fernando Alonso: The F1 great who couldn't catch a break

Fernando Alonso waves goodbye to Formula 1 after 17 years in the sport. Andrew Benson looks back at the two-time world champion's high and lows in a five-part special series.

Part one - Lewis Hamilton, Ron Dennis & downhill at McLaren in 2007

At look at when it all started to go wrong at McLaren in 2007. Read here.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton

Part two - Lewis Hamilton, McLaren, 'spy-gate' & threats & demands to Ron Dennis

The moment of madness in Hungary when Fernando Alonso held up Lewis Hamilton - and the rest of his career. Read here.

Fernando Alonso

Part three - The Ferrari years and the championships that got away

Ferrari offers a new lease of life and a chance to become a legend at the Italian team - but what went wrong? Read here.

alonso

Part four - Alonso, Vettel and a nice box of chocolates - how Alonso left Ferrari

Hell hath no fury like a Ferrari driver scorned when the prancing horse's head is turned by a new suitor. Read here.

Fernando Alonso

Part five - Comparisons with Lewis Hamilton & what makes Spaniard an all-time great

Anecdotes of excellence on a man, and a driver, whom Formula 1 will miss. Read here.

Fernando Alonso

