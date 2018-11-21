F1 gossip: Kubica, Verstappen, Schumacher, Wolff, Horner

Kubica drove in Spanish GP practice as Williams reserve

Wednesday, 21 November

Robert Kubica has agreed a deal to race for Williams in 2019. The 33-year-old Pole has not raced in F1 since 2010 after suffering life-changing injuries in a rally crash. (Autosport)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen "cares about nothing and nobody" and is nothing like European Formula 3 champion Mick Schumacher, says the German's friend Nicklas Nielsen. (BT, via Express)

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says Verstappen will be world champion when he irons out his "raw edges". (ESPN)

Verstappen complained several times on his radio about the amount of time he was losing with lapped cars before his collision with Esteban Ocon. (RaceFans)

Wolff says Mercedes can afford to "go for broke" in the final round of the world championship in Abu Dhabi. (F1i.com)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is confident the team can emerge as genuine title contenders next season.(Fox Sports)

Louis Deletraz says Haas "see his potential" after handing him his first test in a current F1 car at the 2018 Pirelli tyre test.(Motorsport)

Tuesday 20 November

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc claims Sauber's impressive progress in the final part of the Formula 1 season is due to set-up work, not upgrades, because it stopped developing its 2018 car early. (Autosport.com)

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso is refusing to rule out returning to the Formula 1 grid in 2020 after a year of recharging his batteries. (PlanetF1.com)

Britain Dan Ticktum's dominant victory in the Formula 3's Macau Grand Prix has put him on the verge of the superlicence he needs to race in F1, the FIA has confirmed. (Motorsport.com)

Chief race engineer Ayao Komatsu believes American team Haas has reaped the benefits from its first real year of car development. (Autosport.com)

Renault and Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, a key supporter of the French manufacturer's F1 programme, has been arrested in Japan, facing allegations of financial impropriety. (Motorsport.com)

FIA race director Charlie Whiting admits the near-miss between Lewis Hamilton and Sergey Sirotkin in Brazil was "scary" but says it didn't need to be investigated. (Racefans.net)

Monday 19 November

David Coulthard says Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is a "superstar"

Williams driver Lance Stroll believes five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton "out-raced and out-drove" Sebastian Vettel across the season. (Racefans.net)

Former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard believes Daniel Ricciardo is in the same "superstar" league as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. (Formule1.nl via PlanetF1.com)

F1 drivers have backed a potential revival of the Dutch Grand Prix, but expressed concerns that overtaking would be difficult at the Zandvoort circuit. (Racefans.net)

F1's chief executive Chase Carey says a number of existing races with "unattractive agreements" could be replaced, paving the way for a 25-race calendar. (PlanetF1.com)

Outgoing Williams engineering chief Rob Smedley says the team needs to make changes "in all areas", following a disappointing 2018 campaign. (Autosport.com)