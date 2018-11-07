Formula 1: Vietnam capital Hanoi to host country's first grand prix in 2020

The official F1 website provided a computer-generated image of the proposed track layout in Hanoi

Vietnam will host a Formula 1 grand prix for the first time in 2020.

The race will take place around the streets of the capital Hanoi on a 5.565km track.

It is the first new addition to the calendar under Liberty Media's ownership of the sport.

"Since we became involved in this sport in 2017, we have talked about developing new destination cities to broaden the appeal of Formula 1," said F1 chief executive Chase Carey.

"The Vietnamese Grand Prix is a realisation of that ambition."

It will be the third race to be established in south-east Asia following Singapore and Malaysia - the latter being scrapped following the 2017 race due to poor ticket sales.

Carey added that work had been done to "enable a circuit that will not only test the drivers but also ensure that our fans enjoy the racing spectacle".

"It's a further demonstration of Vietnam's ability, as one of the fastest growing economies in the world to host events on a global scale and attract tourism to the country," said city of Hanoi chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.