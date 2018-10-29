F1 gossip: Hamilton, Vettel, Ocon, Ricciardo, Ericsson

Lewis Hamilton celebrated clinching his fifth world title by performing a series of 'donuts' on the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit

Monday, 29 October

Lewis Hamilton can "seriously" target Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles, says former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg. (Nico Rosberg)

Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene says Ferrari will remain strong and united behind Sebastian Vettel after he lost out to Hamilton for the world championship. (F1i.com)

Vettel says Singapore was the turning point in his title battle with Hamilton, not the German Grand Prix when he crashed out of the lead. (Pitpass)

Force India's Esteban Ocon says that the Mexican Grand Prix was "probably his worst F1 race". (Formula1.com)

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has apologised to Daniel Ricciardo after his driver's retirement at the Mexican GP was traced to a clutch issue. (Christian Horner Instagram)

Marcus Ericsson was "fuming" after "sacrificing" his Mexican Grand Prix in order to help Sauber team-mate Charles Leclerc. (Crash.net)

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne was happy to be "noticed" after claiming just his fourth points finish of the 2018 season in Mexico. (Crash.net)

Ferrari became the first F1 team to run a new generation of brake discs at the Mexican GP, featuring an unprecedented 1,400 holes to help cooling. (Autosport)