F1 gossip: Vettel, Ferrari, Bottas, Hamilton, Mercedes, Stroll, Force India

Sebastian Vettel finished fourth at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas

Monday, 22 October

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari "waited too long" to find their form again after a mid-season dip. (Planet F1)

Valterri Bottas has blamed "excessive tyre ware" for his failure to contain Sebastian Vettel during the US Grand Prix. (F1i)

Lewis Hamilton has questioned Mercedes' race strategy in Austin, after he missed out on winning the World title by finishing third. (Sky Sports)

Proposed new Force India recruit Lance Stroll is expected to take part in a test run at Abu Dhabi in the post-season. (Planet F1)

Lewis Hamilton took Stranger Things actress Milly Bobby Brown for a drive around the circuit in Austin and posted an image with the 14-year-old on social media. (Instagram)