Who is the greatest F1 driver ever?

Ayrton Senna (left) won the world title three times, with four successes for Alain Prost

Lewis Hamilton's world title win on Sunday takes his total up to five, joint-second with Juan Manuel Fangio and only two behind Michael Schumacher's record of seven successes.

But who is the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time?

You have 10 options - Fernando Alonso, Jim Clark, Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton, Stirling Moss, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart and Sebastian Vettel.