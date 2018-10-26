Quiz: Can you name the Formula 1 world title winners in Lewis Hamilton's lifetime?
-
At the age of 33 years old, Lewis Hamilton has won the Formula 1 world championship on four occasions and could win his fifth on Sunday.
But who else has won it in his lifetime?
You have four minutes to name all 14 men who have won the F1 world title since 1985.
Go!
Which drivers have won the Formula 1 world title in Lewis Hamilton's lifetime?
