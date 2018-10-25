Mexican Grand Prix: Who will top the podium?

Lewis Hamilton, right, on the podium at the United States Grand Prix along with, from left, runner-up Max Verstappen, a Ferrari engineer and winner Kimi Raikkonen

The championship confetti didn't rain down on Lewis Hamilton in Austin like predicted.

After taking his 81st career pole at the Circuit of the Americas in the United States Grand Prix, a thrilling race win instead went to Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, the Finn's first victory for more than five years.

The Mercedes man still holds a 70-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel heading to Mexico City, with a maximum 75 points available over the final three grands prix of the season.

Hamilton sealed his fourth World Championship at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 12 months ago, despite finishing only ninth after a knock with Vettel on the first lap.

