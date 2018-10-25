Mexican Grand Prix: Who will top the podium?

Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton along with a Ferrari engineer
Lewis Hamilton, right, on the podium at the United States Grand Prix along with, from left, runner-up Max Verstappen, a Ferrari engineer and winner Kimi Raikkonen

The championship confetti didn't rain down on Lewis Hamilton in Austin like predicted.

After taking his 81st career pole at the Circuit of the Americas in the United States Grand Prix, a thrilling race win instead went to Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, the Finn's first victory for more than five years.

The Mercedes man still holds a 70-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel heading to Mexico City, with a maximum 75 points available over the final three grands prix of the season.

Hamilton sealed his fourth World Championship at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 12 months ago, despite finishing only ninth after a knock with Vettel on the first lap.

Will the Briton finally seal his fifth title this weekend? Make your predictions below...

Who will win in Mexico?

Choose your top three drivers from the list below

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you