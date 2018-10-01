F1 gossip: Schumacher, Gasly, Hamilton, Perez

Monday, 1 October

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, has a "few more steps to make" before he is ready to join F1, and Formula Two is the "next logical step" for the 19-year-old, according to F1 technical director Ross Brawn. (TASS)

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly said he experienced a "really scary" moment when his visor was struck by a piece of debris on the opening lap of the Russian Grand Prix. (ESPN)

Lewis Hamilton tweeted that he was "proud" of Mercedes after his victory at the Russia Grand Prix and praised team-mate Valtteri Bottas for his "incredible job", after he followed team orders to let the Brit past. (Twitter)

Sergio Perez raced in his 150th Grand Prix at the weekend and marked the milestone on Twitter. (Twitter)