Hamilton wins in Russia after team orders

Lewis Hamilton edged closer to a fifth world championship with victory in the Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton benefited from team orders as Mercedes told his team-mate Valtteri Bottas to let him by to protect him against rival Sebastian Vettel.

But Hamilton had to overtake Vettel on track to get into a position after being passed at the pit stops.

The Briton is now 50 points ahead of the German in the title race with a maximum 125 still available.