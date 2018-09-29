Daniil Kvyat: Toro Rosso return for Russian driver

Daniil Kvyat is to make a remarkable return to Red Bull's junior team a year after being dropped from the drinks company's driver line-up.

The Russian has been re-signed to drive for Toro Rosso next season despite being demoted and then dropped twice by Red Bull in the space of 18 months in 2016-17.

Kvyat's team-mate has not been named.

Pierre Gasly is moving up to Red Bull to replace Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo.

The Frenchman's 2018 team-mate Brendon Hartley's position is under threat.

Kvyat, 24, said he was "particularly pleased" to be re-joining a team he knows "very well".

"I never gave up hope of racing again, I am still young and I have kept in good shape to always be prepared in case another opportunity presented itself," he added.

"I will give my best to deliver what the team expects from me and I can't wait for everything to start again."

More to follow.