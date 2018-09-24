F1 gossip: names, name, name - Subject dependent, but ‘Formula 1’ is the biggest search term in the sport. Then ‘Lewis Hamilton’, ‘Ferrari’ and ‘Mercedes’

Monday, 24 September

Stoffel Vandoorne in talks with Dale Coyne Racing about a potential new 2019 deal. (GP fans)

Lewis Hamilton has shown his support for Tiger Woods in an emotional Instragram post. (Express)

McLaren has revealed a rush for a new full-electric vehicle. (Automotive News)

Jolyon Palmer: why a Sauber move for Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen is strange. (Express)

Former Ferrari hopeful Raffaele Marciello says Charles Leclerc could beat future team-mate Sebastian Vettel next season. (F1i.com)

Plus, Daniel Ricciardo involved in a "nasty crash" on his week off.

