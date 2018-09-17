F1 gossip: Wolff, Russell, Ocon, Perez, Verstappen

Toto Wolff (right) says races should also be shortened to 80 minutes to appeal to younger people

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the F1 race calendar should be cut from 21 to 16 races in order to "generate more revenue in the long term". (Der Spiegel - in German)

Britain's George Russell is the favourite in the race to drive for Williams for the 2019 F1 season. The 20-year-old F2 championship leader is a product of the Williams development system. (Wheels24)

Force India has banned team-mates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon from racing each other after the pair made contact on turn three during Sunday's race in Singapore. (Autosport)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has thanked his team after finishing second on the podium in Singapore, despite "technical difficulties" during the race. (Instagram)