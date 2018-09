Lewis Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix five times

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on both Channel 4 and Sky in 2019, as part of a new partnership between the broadcasters.

Channel 4 has secured free-to-air highlights of races, while Sky will broadcast every race live on its subscription-only F1 channel.

Channel 4 took the UK free-to-air rights from the BBC in 2016.

More to follow.