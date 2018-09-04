BBC Sport - Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block
Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block
- From the section Formula 1
British 18-year-old Lando Norris tells BBC Sport that being selected as Stoffel Vandoorne's replacement for McLaren is a "childhood dream" and also talks about comparisons to Lewis Hamilton.
