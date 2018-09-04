BBC Sport - Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block

Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block

British 18-year-old Lando Norris tells BBC Sport that being selected as Stoffel Vandoorne's replacement for McLaren is a "childhood dream" and also talks about comparisons to Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: Norris 'realistic' on 2019 hopes

Top videos

Video

Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block

Video

I nearly lost my leg through injury - defender Shaw

Video

Watch: Scotland Women celebrate World Cup qualification

Video

From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action

Video

Watch Armanto complete 360-degree Tony Hawk Loop

Video

Watch Partick Thistle 'ghost goal'

Video

Watch: Rodgers v Gerrard in 60 seconds

Video

'Cook retirement sad day for English cricket'

Video

Match of the Day 2

Audio

Could throw-ins help Liverpool win a trophy?

Video

Highlights: England win fourth Test to wrap up series

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired