F1 gossip: Kvyat, Leclerc, Hamilton, Rosberg

Daniil Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat last raced in F1 in 2017

Tuesday, 4 September

Russian driver Daniil Kvyat is close to a return to Formula 1 in 2019 with Toro Rosso. (Autosport)

Ferrari's plan to replace Kimi Raikkonen with Sauber driver Charles Leclerc is back on. (Motorsport)

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton believes he has found a "magic" mentality that is helping him get the better of the Ferraris. (Sky Sports)

Nico Rosberg has admitted he is a fan of his former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton. (Star)

FIA race director Charlie Whiting says he will be keeping a watchful eye on potential team "alliances" in the future. (F1i.com)

Lewis Hamilton met Paris St-Germain and Brazil full-back Dani Alves at the Italian Grand Prix. (Twitter)

Lewis Hamilton and Dani Alves

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired