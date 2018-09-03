BBC Sport - Footage of a young Lando Norris doing doughnuts

British teenager Lando Norris says driving for McLaren in 2019 is a "dream come true".

He will replace Stoffel Vandoorne after the Belgian driver announced he is to leave at the end of the season.

