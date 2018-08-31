Italian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez fastest in wet first practice

The Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon started on the second row at Sunday's Belgian GP

Force India's Sergio Perez set the pace in an inconclusive wet first practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Mexican set the fastest time by 0.550 seconds from Kimi Raikkonen with the last flying lap of the session.

Force India's Esteban Ocon was third from Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren reserve driver Lando Norris, a contender for a race seat in 2019, was slowest but ran only in wetter conditions earlier in the session.

McLaren boss Zak Brown said 18-year-old Norris had impressed - he was about 0.3secs off team-mate Fernando Alonso when the two were out at a similar time but ended up 0.8secs slower.

Brown confirmed that Alonso would test an Indycar next week as the 37-year-old looks to firm up a programme in the US-based series next year.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had been quickest when conditions were wetter earlier in the session. The Dutchman also escaped a half-spin at the famous Parabolica corner in the wettest early part of the session.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was 11th fastest in his Mercedes, after a run in the mid-part of the session, about 0.2secs slower than team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton's title rival Sebastian Vettel, who also only ran in the wetter part of the 90 minutes, was 17th. The German is 17 points behind Hamilton after his victory in the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.