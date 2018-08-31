BBC Sport - Fernando Alonso says F1 is becoming too predictable
F1 becoming too predictable - Alonso
The two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso says the sport is becoming too predictable and that is partly why he is retiring.
Alonso, 37 also suggested the calendar is much tougher nowadays and says it's the right time to step aside.
