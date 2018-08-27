F1 gossip: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari

Hamilton finished second behind Vettel in Belgium, with Max Verstappen taking third

Monday, 27 August

FIA race director Charlie Whiting was "amused" by Lewis Hamilton saying Ferrari has "trick things" on its cars. (Motorsport.com)

Mercedes driver Hamilton insisted he did not mean to suggest Ferrari are doing anything illegal. (PlanetF1.com)

Hamilton says his own team has for a long time had the slower car, and he is concerned by Ferrari's advantage. (Sky Sports)

Mercedes is considering a closer collaboration with Racing Point Force India. (Autosport)

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will incur a grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix, where he will take a fresh Formula 1 engine. (Crash.net)

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas picked up a time penalty and two penalty points for colliding with Sergey Sirotkin at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix. (Motorsport.com)

Bottas said he was "hurt" by Mercedes team director Toto Wolff's description of him as a "sensational wingman". (Independent)