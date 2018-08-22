Spa leads the way, London misses out & little love for Sochi - your F1 calendar

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa proved the most popular selection on readers' dream F1 calendars, with nearly 95% of respondents including it in their final 16

Before the summer break BBC Sport asked readers to list their preferred F1 calendar, based on the season being reduced to 16 races.

Thousands of you duly obliged by using our selector, and the results make interesting reading.

Combining this season's 21 races with four wildcards, readers had a long list of 25 grands prix to whittle down to a final 16.

None of the wildcards made the cut, with San Marino falling just short with 55.3% of the vote. Malaysia (49%) also missed out on a return to the calendar, while there was only lukewarm support for the prospect of races in London (26%) and Miami (25.1%).

Current races on the F1 calendar that failed to make the cut were Mexico, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Russia, which came a distant last after being included in only 23% of all calendars selected.

There were few surprises among the final 16 selected, with classic events in Belgium and Italy included on most calendars.

Canada perhaps surprisingly pipped the British Grand Prix to third place, while Brazil, Australia and Japan also made the top seven.

Also of note is the relatively lowly position of the Monaco GP.

So often referred to as the jewel in F1's crown, the race has attracted growing numbers of detractors after some processional races in recent seasons and that is reflected in the statistics, with nearly 23% of all calendars selected excluding it entirely.