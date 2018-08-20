F1 gossip: Button, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Grosjean

Monday, 20 August

Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button were team-mates at McLaren

Jenson Button says Fernando Alonso could return to Formula 1 in 2020, if McLaren can offer the Spaniard a car that is "quick and winning races".(ESPN)

Nico Hulkenberg says it is an achievement to have "survived" for nearly a decade in F1 despite the threat posed by pay drivers. (Autosport)

Max Verstappen believes esports has a role to play in F1 and 'sim' racing could be a big help to drivers. (wtF1.com)

Romain Grosjean has denied his decision to join Haas was taken with a potential future at Ferrari in mind. (Autosport)

Robert Kubica says he is enjoying his off-track role with Williams this season, even if it is "different" to what he expected. (Motorsport)