BBC Sport - Fernando Alonso: There are 'bigger challenges' than Formula 1 can offer me
Why is Alonso retiring from F1?
- From the section Formula 1
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso says there are "bigger challenges" than Formula 1 following his announcement that he will retire at the end of the year.
READ MORE: 'An unbelievable talent - F1 will be poorer without Alonso'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired